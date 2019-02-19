Transcript for DNA from hot dog napkin used as murder evidence

this was so fascinating to me. There is a guy named Jerry westroom. He was a father of three. He was arrested and charged with murder last week after police used a genealogy company to trace his DNA for a murder that was committed 26 years ago. Wow. Now he used a napkin. He wiped his face after eating a hot dog and threw it away. Police grabbed it out of the garbage and used one of the DNA matching services to match him to the crime. He has denied he was apart of it, but the DNA has matched up. The technique used in these genealogy services, even if you sign up for it, somebody else in your family or use it for law enforcement and famously, it can lead to the capture of the suspect which is ultimately -- It did in the golden state killer too. The golden state killer got caught that way, but a lot of people raising these ethical questions are saying, is it right that databases by these companies are used by these other companies to be arrested for crimes that are committed? When it comes to law enforcement, absolutely. If you have murdered someone, I think you forfeit that sweet little liberty of having privacy. But you gave the DNA test or someone in your family did just to a private company to find out your -- I know you wanted to learn that you were half Scottish or half Irish, but if you are killing people on the side, lock them up. I'm okay when you are taking my family to come if they have killed people. So you're okay -- a private company using the information to help -- I'm not okay with a private company selling my information to insurance companies or other companies that want to advertise to me or feed off of what comes back from DNA. Law enforcement, we're using it now to get innocent people out of prison with DNA. So if it puts the bad guys in prison, amen. Like, I'm okay with that. Okay. All right. That's a good point. But just to me, I mean it's unbelievable that the dirty napkin can be used to solve a decade's old crime. That's amazing to me. That is -- actually I didn't think of that that way. Think about it. Really amazing. I have got some stuff to do real quickly. You thinfor me? It's been nice hosting with you. That's all I'm going to say. You made it to 101 episodes. That's a good job. Great job. That was a joke.

