Transcript for Fitness superstar Kayla Itsines' pregnant workouts

pro by storm with her 20-minute bikini body by guide workouts and she has a world tour and millions of followers. I'm one of them. Today she's here to show me and all the soon-to-be moms how you can exercise while expecting. Please welcome Kayla itsines. Hi, Kayla. Thank you so much. Thank you. Now just congratulations. You have a little girl due in -- I do. 11 weeks. 11 weeks. It's your first. It's my first, yeah. Get ready. It's amazing. A lot of people falsely think you can't be active while you're pregnant. We have a lot of old-fashioned ideas. You can definitely be active as long as you work with your doctor or health care professional, and it's great for posture and clearing your head. It's also great for delivery if you stay active through all of that. Yeah. Breathing. I was going to handle this one because Michael can't always relate to the pregnancy part of -- he has four kids, but he didn't have to do the heavy lifting, I like to say. What are you talking about? I'm not going to let you do this by yourself. Come here, baby. Come here. Oh my gosh. I underestimated what you would do for this team. Let your mat down. I'm really nauseous. And you look further along than either of us. I don't know what you are carrying in there. This -- I tell what you. There is so much to adjust. I don't know where to start. They look good on you. I give a lot of respect. Respect, ladies. I bow down to you if I could. Wow. Well, my partner and I -- Just ignore my condition and move on. You're going to take us through this workout. I am. Everyone can understand things they can do at home to help themselves along. We also have some items that we use. We can use household items. We don't have to use dumbbells. We have the easy options, but I want to give you options of household items you can use. Things like milk and detergent. I'm really loving this brand. This is the best brand. It makes your whites white. I'll tell you that. I'm actually just passing you these. Are you okay, sweetie? I'm okay. My back is getting tight. I know. This is what? Seven to ten pounds? What are you feeling? These ones are a little bit lighter. I'll take this one. Is it really like this? I'll take the five pounds. I'm here to save the day. We'll get started on our exercise. You can play one of these weights down. Can you do it? That's your -- oh. You have got it. I want you to hold the weight, cross your hands over. This is a little goblet squat. You're only going to down to where you feel comfortable. Ah! Oh, yeah. Well done. Well done. I can literally hear your pregnancy. Picking up the second weight, guys. Go into a bicep curl. You can go into your usual grip and coming back down slowly. Yeah. Making it all work for you. That's it. Make sure the cap is tight on these by the way. I want you to know that. Leaning down forward, you can then do a back row. This is the difficult one. This is really good for posture. This one, you want to keep your spine straight. You want to keep your back straight. This is fantastic for posture. These are all exercises to hold the baby when the baby comes out, Michael. Prepping to hold the baby. Okay. I get that. Coming into a shoulder raise. You may have a heavy baby. What you can do -- Good luck. Let's do it. What you can do is drop the weight. Drop one. Breathing heavy. How's your shoulders? Drop one weight and do it with one. I'll do it with one milk gallon. There we go. As you can imagine, you would be holding your baby. I can't. I'm having a hard time taking Michael or his pregnancy seriously right now. After you have given birth, you're going to find that your back gets quite sore. These are really good posture exercises to prep you for holding or your shoulders and you can do a bicep curl. Your baby is going to be huge. I can tell. You might want to pick up both. What I'll do is ten reps per exercise for three rounds. Three rounds. And how often in a week would you do them? You can do them -- talk to your health care professional, but up to two or three times per week. Especially if you want to stand up nice and tall. Which we do. We want to come back from these pregnancies. For beginners as well, you can do it -- anyone can do it. It doesn't have to be pregnancy. These are exercises I do not pregnant as well. Kayla, thank you. Thank you so much. Congratulations. And good luck with your baby. Oh, I have a baby. Oh. You can find more of Kayla's workouts on the number one female fitness app, sweat, which is available for download now on the apple app and Google play stores. We'll comfort Michael through this delivery night now.

