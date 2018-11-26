Transcript for 'GMA Day' turns one studio audience member into an instant celebrity!

everybody. One lucky member of our studio audience has been getting the celebrity treatment all day long. It's time for her ultimate four minutes of fame. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Ruth Feinberg. ?????? Great to see you, Ruth. Hi. Your fans love you. It's so hard. It's hard to just please them and stay true to myself. I could feel your energy on your way in. This place was rocking it like there was a boy band. You're the thing. They're considerate. They don't look directly in your eye. They stay out of the hall way. Can you tell those people who haven't heard where you're from? I'm from right here in new York City. Ruth, what do you do for a living? I don't have a job. I mean, I have a job. It's just to please all of you. Your job is to please us. You're like a celebrity. You just exist. It's hard to be me. I know. What do you do on the holidays? What did you do for Thanksgiving? There are so many people in my house. Right. They left. It's fine. So it's like game over and get out. Yes. Celebrities have nicknames. Call me the truth. Obviously you had something before you got here this morning. We want to help you. I want to help you with it. Jennifer Lopez is jlo. Ruth Feinberg, how about R U fine? How about so fine? What? It's not a question. So fine is the truth, that's right. So if you are -- now that you're -- you're a big deal. You know how celebrities spend vacation time in crazy places. Where are you spending new year's? I'm working on something right now. I think I'm going to stay close to home. I'll let you know when I'm ready. If you tell us where you're going to be ahead of time, all your fans will be there waiting for you to get there and you won't be able to relax. We 100% get it. Again, it's hard. You're always working on different projects and you brought us a clip of something you were working on. Let's take a look. Oh, no. ?????? Do you know what that is? Marilyn Monroe? No. That's my Lisa Renner cardigan duster debut on the streets of soho. That's an amazing project. Any new projects you're working on? I'm considering a lounge act. Okay. Not everyone can do that. No. We don't like to perpetuate rumors here on "Gma day." I heard a few things about you and Ryan gosling. That's because they're trying to throw them off the track of me and Michael Strahan. Oh! I love me some Michael Strahan. Too fine, I love you too. I heard that Michael Strahan may be the wall paper on your phone. As a matter of fact I'm sitting over here. I feel like the third wheel. Is he the wall paper on your phone? You're the background on my phone. You wanna see? Michael, remember what Sean Hayes said. Are you serious? Yeah. My daughter brought me here and she sent me this picture. I am the background on your phone. Remember when Sean said it was a good thing to date your fans. Take our picture. We've got to do the show with -- Let's take a selfie. Sorry. I feel like I should leave. This feels very -- All of you get out. Out! You're intruding on our love. You've all been here long enough. I gotta say, Ruth Feinberg, I love you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Our special guest everybody, Ruth Feinberg. Ruth, check this out, we put your face up in times square on the Jumbotron. There you are. We'll be right back,

