Transcript for The hilarious and happily married Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman on 'GMA Day'

They just happen to be two of the funniest married couples of all time. Now they're the authors of "The greatest love story ever told." Please welcome Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. What's up Nick? Good to see you. Good to see you. Looking good. Hi. How are you? Let's give those two some room. I mean, whoa, you two look fantastic. Thank you. Right back at Ya. That's what love will do for you. That's right. This is a quick bonus tip. If you're married to someone like Megan, sit slightly behind and to the left of her and people say you guys look good. This is what I wanted. I want my favorite funny people to marry each other. I remember when I saw you guys were married, I thought I always dreamt this would happen. It's amazing. You wrote this book together, but you also acted together on each other's show, "Parks and rec" and "Will and grace." Yes. Do you have any funny stories from those times together? Nick has been on "Will and grace" twice. First is early on in our relationship. Then just our last season. So funny on it. Played a guy trying to date will and grace at the same time. Trying pretty successfully. Yeah. Then on "Parks and rec" I recurred Tammy too. A lot of people think I'm Tammy too in real life. I have a power over you in the bedroom. Yeah. No question. This book "The greatest love story ever told" the cover is fantastic. Thank you. Megan designed everything about it. Are you naked under there? No. Then turn to the back of the book and you get the back of it. You get to see it all. For you guys whose idea was it to write a book about your love story? How did that come about? Nick wrote a couple books already. He's written three that have been really successful. When we started on social media, people were a lot of #couplegoals, that type of thing. It seemed like an inordinate amount of goodwill for our relationships. It suggested we write a book together. At first Nick was like I don't know what it will be. I was like let's think about it and then we got the idea. Did you learn anything about each other? I was away this weekend with my husband and there was a question game we played. Was there anything you guys came across as you were writing this that you didn't know about each other? I learned about a great many early romantic partners that Megan had. I don't know what you're laughing about. And still have. The ongoing string of -- I was saying to Sara I don't know if I want to play that game just because I'm afraid of that. That's what I'm really afraid of. Something else you guys include in the book, you guys talk about your love of jig saw puzzles. Yes. It's very nerdy. We like to sit down with a really stupid looking jig saw puzzle, as dumb as we can find, do the puzzle and listen to an audio book at the same time. We're showing some pictures. Then we reenact them. That was where Santa was being a creeper. We saw this and it inspired us to get on this train. Nick you're the baby in that. Yeah, he's the baby Jesus. There was Jesus again. I'm the rock he's leaning on. This is what happens when funny people marry funny people. Yeah. We decided to recreate one of your picture. You recreated it? Yes, we did. That puzzle is the little gentleman. Oh, my god. Amazing. That's so funny. We know you'll love it as much as we do. We wanted to give you this puzzle. This is a puzzle of them doing our puzzle. Let's see how far we can do this joke. This is good. This is really good. You guys are cuter than us. That's not possible. The actual puzzle we did is entitled the little gentleman. I want to get that out there. I think it's really terrifying. I think I look just like Nick. You do. We could be brother. If I hadn't known -- That's a fine compliment. Thank you. You know what, we know that your book is about relationships, about love. It's an incredible story. You guys being together exude love.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.