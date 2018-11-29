Transcript for John Krasinki cried when he watched Emily Blunt in 'Mary Poppins Return'

I saw something yesterday and it really touched me because it's something I think that affects all of us. When you watch a movie, we all love watching a great movie and imagine if your spouse is in a movie like "Mary Poppins" let's say, and John Krasinski, he was watching it being the spouse of Emily Blunt, and watching it with his wife who is now starring in the new one that's coming out, and he got up and walked out of the theater after, like, 25 minutes. And she was, like, what's going on? He said, I had to get some tissues because he could not stop crying. He was so proud of his wife that he just started bawling. So have you ever cried like that? What makes you like that? Everything makes me cry. So -- That's a good point. I'm at one with my emotions. Movies do that all the time. I think what would tear me up more is -- it's less the spousal pride and more the parental pride. When my parents say something, like we're so proud or they write it in a card, like, and hallmark did the rest and my dad is, like, we're so proud of you. I keep those cards and date them and file them for the days I need to hear that. That makes me emotional. For me, movies get me too. Like, the one movie that gets me and I'm sure you're surprised, is "Babe." Remember "Babe"? Fonzie is judging you. That was the fakest aww I have ever heard in my life. It's kind of, like, parental pride. My parents will say they are proud of me or, "Babe" reminds me of my dad in this sense where I'm watching the movie and the pig won the fair and the pig wants to do more. Babe wants to do more and the farmer goes, that will do, pig. That will do. When he does that, it's, like, you made the farmer who was to -- so tough, proud. And my dad, when I was retiring from the NFL, he looked at me and he said, you have done great, son. You have done enough. Now I'm going to cry at "Babe" too. But any of those movies where somebody's proud of their kid or something, I ain't going to lie to you, like, I got to turn away. It's the joke that max didn't know what falling in love was until he had kids and I say that in a nice way. He has loved me as much as he has loved anyone, but he calls from work and he would say, I can't stop looking at his picture. I think about him all day long. I was, like, now you know me as a 14-year-old with my first boyfriend. That's what those '80s ballads were written about. That's how tragic it is, and I was, like, you have fallen in love. You are in love with your children. Like, he feels that. He can't watch certain news stories now because the visceral reaction to children. The whole thing. I got to say, if you have somebody in your life and you're proud of them, let them know. Tell them. Let them know. Tell them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.