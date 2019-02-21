Transcript for Ken Jeong interrupts the show

What do we got. So we're going to talk about this. Some feuds seem to go on forever. The hatfields and mccoys. Israel and palestine. Ariana grande and piers Morgan. One of these has finally come to an end. And I hope it's the palestine -- No. Sorry. It's Ariana and piers. You may remember that back in November, we talked about it, actually, on the show, they got into a nasty social media fight that got into nshs like -- issues like feminism, and objectification of men. Piers Morgan posted this yesterday. So, we bumped into each other in an L.A. Restaurant. Still chatting. We laughed, we argued. She cried. I nearly did. The drinks flowed. And we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank you, Ariana grande. Next? Oh. Okay. I like -- okay. I like it. I think that's cool. She chimed in. Turns out -- face-to-face discussions are a bit Kinder and gentler. Ken. Ken. Ken! What are you doing? Um -- Just a tad premature. You know what? I agree to disagree. And -- I have a chair. And I just kind of go wherever I want to go. I know, but -- And I just decided to be here. I want to just be -- You're not supposed to be out here yet. I can kind of do what I want because I'm -- right? Right? Right? Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm. So, I just decided to be here because this is kind of how I roll. Cause he can. This is like stars gone wild. You just walk out here W want. Well then, raw. I'm going crazy. Look. Guys. I'm all about positivity. I'm positive you need my help. All right. Okay. We'll agree to agree on that one.

