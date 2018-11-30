Transcript for Kevin Hart passionately responded to that backlash over his kid's birthday party

How many of you have thrown a theme birthday party for your kid? Or yourself. Or yourself, yeah, I've done that. Well, Kevin hart, though, he's got into a little trouble because he threw a -- not in trouble but a lot of people had comments. Backlash. A birthday party he threw for his 1-year-old son, and it was a cowboy and Indians theme birthday party and has come out and like really fighting right back at this because he's like as a kid we played these games, cowboys and Indians. It was based on the premise of a hypothetical place and people are so ultra sensitive now, this is a 1-year-old birthday party. Let's not like overdo it, and a part of me looks at the current climate, and I completely get where he's coming from because I played cowboys and Indians and we played cops and robbers. We played all that stuff growing up, but in this current climate, you can't do anything. Right. I mean everything is very, very strict, and Kevin even said on the day we had the birthday party -- this is what I found interesting -- the cowboys played the Redskins in a football game on TV. And there's been a lot of controversy about the Redskins' name, not necessarily the cowboys, but I just found it interesting. Do you think people are taking it too far? Because I grew up watching John Wayne. I grew up watching John Wayne movies, Clint Eastwood movies and it was kind of I think Hollywood put this idea into our head of cowboys and Indians, the good and the bad and now it seems like you can't revert to something in your childhood -- I think the shaming and hating is never good because, by the way, karma will come to get you. The second you shame someone you're going to step in it tomorrow. It's always the way it happens but the thing for me it's always intention. This was an innocent intention. So I don't believe it is something where he is shamed, but I think in this day and age I take it differently than political correctness. It makes you stop and have a conversation. This was an oppressed people, native Americans, and when you look back when we were kids we didn't understand the history of it. We didn't understand where it came from. There were terms I used like when you were in preschool you were told to sit Indian style and now they say crisscross applesauce and all this weird stuff but, or if you kind of cheaped out someone, you said you gypped them which was a term to gypsies. There were terms without history or understanding to us. I don't think this is a situation where he should be hated on but raise the question of why some pele when they look at it are like, that makes me feel a little uncomfortable. It's not about doing it -- More of a lesson now. More of a teaching moment to say, now it feels a little differently than it did when I was 6 watching it on TV because now I understand why that might not be okay, so I don't shame him at all because you're doing the best you can, especially as a parent. We fail 12 times before lunch.

