Transcript for Little kids tackle big problems

Now there might be another government shutdown later this week. It's become clear adults are incapable of fixing the problem facing our country. So we decided to see if children have better ideas in a new segment called "Little kids, big problems." ?????? When it's time to get, like, any politicians, presidents, whatever it may be, we have to have an election, right? Yeah. You understand that? Elections. Okay. Well, only about half of Americans vote. How can we get more people to show up to vote and how can we make voting fun? I would say that we make a billion, kajillion, trillion posters and post them everywhere in America. What if you voted and then slime came down? No. Because I don't want it to be stuck in my hair. It would be stuck in their hair. I don't want to get my hair all messed up and then chop it off and be bald, like you. Let me ask you another question -- I mean, you have got some bald right here. Starting out. That's my style. One thing that's going on when it comes to, like, trees and the environment and global warming, so how can we make the Earth cooler? Because the Earth is getting hot. First of all, are you serious? Have you been outside today? Oh, no. Not today. It's freezing here right now. If you were president tomorrow, what's the first thing you would do? I would probably shut down schools. Why? No more school for us. For good or just, like, a snow day? Uh, for good. Gahead. Shout it out. I think I would buy a lamborghini. I would put a tarp in it and then put slime in it. Slime in a lamborghini? And then after that, I would buy myself three mansions like Lebron James. So one of the toughest things when you are an adult is asking your boss for a raise. We need to know how to do that. We're your boss. So we're your bosses. So each one of you tell us how we should ask for a raise. Tell us why we should give you a raise. We'll start right here. Go ahead. Me? You got this. Give me money! Oh, shoot. Maybe not that one. I need to use it to pay for a donation, but it's really not. That should be a complete aside so we don't hear it. You're going to tell us you need it so you can give a donation, but you're going to keep the donation for yourself. Yes. How do you like prison? I just really need you to give me, like, a raise. Every day has been jusso hard for the past five months. Okay. You get one. Very impressed. Then you're going to dance. Give me the raise back. Give me the raise back. My raise. What age should you start dating? He has daughters that are closer to your age. How about you're going to ask his daughter out on a date? You have got to talk to me, her father, to ask for permission. What do you want? What? What's so funny? Nothing. What's to funny? Nothing's funny. Can I go on a date with your daughter? Oh, sure. How should you discipline your kids? You should call the pop on them. Call the pop? Call the police on your kids? Yeah. A lot of adults, they haven't fallen in love yet. Yeah. So how do you guys suggest they find their husband or wife? If you think you're unattractive, just go on tinder. No. ?????? If you think you're unattractive, just go on tinder. I didn't pick tinder. And these kids -- they just give it to you straight. We got to -- we got to thank all those kids. They always make our day whenever we get a chance to talk

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.