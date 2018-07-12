Transcript for Would you make your kid walk 5 miles to school in the cold? One dad did

She probably gets that reaction sometimes. Here's something that got a lot of reaction. There's this father in Ohio who made his 10-year-old daughter walk five miles in the cold to school and he videotaped it, put it up online, a lot of pushback for this but he did it -- people were freaking out because she was bullying people at school. It wasn't the first time she had bullied someone. She had bullied someone several times -- another student several times and this was her punishment. And there was so much pushback and he said, I don't care. This is what I'm doing to raise my daughter to teach her that you don't bully people, because you don't want to be bullied yourself and she came out later, the young lady, saying she had been bullied. I guess that was her way of taking what she experienced and she was putting it on somebody else, so how do you feel about parents who, you know, take charge like this and say, hey, you're going to walk to school and this is your punishment? I say amen because -- -- I tend to think that, first of all, parental shaming is huge. It is fodder for online people to hate on other parents and I think we all know our own children better than anyone else. But, two, I feel like we should channel that outrage more to people who do nothing which is more prevalent because people are so busy saying not my child. This guy taking it into his own hands and saying I will not stand for that, he deserves huge applause and I think this will -- she will never forget this. No, she never will forget it. No. And if she does forget it he can just remind her by showing her the tape. She also said to him, she said, dad, I can't ride the bus, I guess you'll have to take me and he was like, oh, no, see, there are other options here. It's called your two legs I gave you. Let's go. I also think if you're being bullied, you can turn it around in another way. I know for me when I was a rookie with the giants and I came here to New York and a new city, new guy, I'm a rookie there. So you have to do all these crazy things, you have to get the juices and the doughnuts on a Saturday for the whole team, everybody -- like it was 12 dozen doughnuts, six dozen bagels. Like it's a lot of craziness. Some hungry boys. If you don't show up with it, you're in trouble. All these things they used to bully us with and make you do, when I became a veteran player and I became the guy that everybody looked up to, I made it my mission not to be a bully. I made it my mission to say, hey, you're a rookie and we know you're a rookie and rookies go through certain things. It's already tough enough on you to be a rookie in this league. I need you to win so I'm going to be your friend and you can always talk and relate to me because I know the experience of what you've gone through and I didn't take it and say I'll do you like you did me. I think that's wrong and ignorant in a lot of ways. You can make something bad into

