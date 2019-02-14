Transcript for Need a makeover for your dating app profile?

dating can be exhausting. Between the ghosting and bad dates, all of it can make you want to stay sipgle. It from me, someone who tried it and met my husband on ok cupid. We have Meredith golden here to show us how to make online dating less daunting. Hello, Meredith. Hi. Thank you for having me. My big question is what is dating app ghost writer? I do everything behind the scenes. I'm swiping and messaging as the client, for the client. I'm using all the client's data. The client's pictures. I move things forward. I turn it over to the client when it's time to schedule the date. Thaw have all the befits of using the dating apps without having to do the work. When you're looking at a perspective date's profile for a client, how do you know that that person is going to be a dud? The headless picture is a giveaway. Who puts a headless picture? It happens nonstop. Pictures with your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend are not making the best impression. How about a picture of you sitting there with a cockroach? That doesn't help either. More so than the pictures, if the exchange is not moving forward. Or if people are giving terse responses. There are over 70 million other singles. Just move on. There are so many fish in the ocean. You made over the profile of one of our audience members, Cristina. Come on up. Hi. Hi. Happy Valentine's day. Happy Valentine's day, thank you. What was your experience like? In general, online dating? I have been on the apps for about a year now. The hardest part is keeping the conversation going. I've been on a few dates. They don't always click. The ones I do click with, I'm like, okay, I think I like this person. They end up ghosting and falling off the face of the Earth. I've been there. I've been there. . It's discouraging, hopsly. You're like, I don't know if I want to do this anymore the. I understand that. I have never been ghosted. Okay. Oh, you're a -- sorry. What kind of tips did you have for Cristina, you know, to help her make this easier? She's beautiful. She had great pictures. She was lacking a description. My first tip was to have a great description. And the description is really used as a cheat sheet. To move the conversation forward. This is a beautiful picture. Yeah, I like that. Yeah. This is a great first picture. This will get her a swipe right. But the picture gets the swipe right. It's the description that will move the conversation forward to land a date. And the other tip that I had was -- I put the details in of the profile in the description but the conversation starters I usually recommend five topics that can be used for conversation starters. So, for example. She's a happiness junkie. A dancer. She loves to go to Vegas. And she can't swim. The I can't swim, she's handing an opener to a guy on a silver platter. She's making it as easy as possible for things to move forward. Because there's stuff there to talk about. There's so much to talk about. No one has to think. It's like, really? You can't swim? Boom, there's the conversation. Are there any other ways you spruced up her profile? I changed her picture. She had a selfie. She's beautiful. I wanted to highlight how good-looking she is. So this one, even though she looks great, I didn't love that this was a selfie. There was another picture where she had a blue dress with a friend. Here it is. See how great she looks. You put the picture with the friend in it? You don't try to crop the friend out? I censored her. No, she blurred her. And I would do that, too, with my hot friend. You don't want them picking up the wrong person in the picture. You can focus on the single so nobody gets confused. It's all about her. I'm cutting the friend out. You're going to look at my body. You ain't looking at her body. Cut 'em out. Simple fixes. Simple fixes. And how is it working out for you? You know, usually, I wouldn't have put the picture. I would be like, I want the focus on me. I love the profile when Meredith showed me, I was like, oh, my god, this is supercute. The lightning bolt started things off. Something I would have honestly never chosen. Meanwhile, it's a tattoo that I have. It's really -- Interesting and a conversation starter. Thank you both. Thank you both. I think this is good tips for everybody out there looking for love on a dating profile. As you said, it works. You fell in love off -- and married your husband. You're on your way to the third baby. It worked out so well. My girl, Judy, gave me her scarf from the audience. She said I needed to look more

