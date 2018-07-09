What makes a great 'GMA Day'?

More
Good just got even better in daytime with "GMA" Day, weekdays at 1e 12 c p on ABC.
0:30 | 09/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What makes a great 'GMA Day'?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57669085,"title":"What makes a great 'GMA Day'?","duration":"0:30","description":"Good just got even better in daytime with \"GMA\" Day, weekdays at 1e 12 c p on ABC.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/makes-great-gma-day-57669085","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.