Transcript for Can you 'Master the Mess?' 'GMA Day' is in Hollywood with home organization experts

Hollywood homes on their hit show. It's Joanna teplin and Cleo shearer. They wrote "The home edit." They are experts when it comes to refreshing and everything in between. So please welcome to our show. I'm so excited. Oh my gosh and we need this. I hold you. I'm type "A." I geek out on this stuff. So do we. You're going to help us organize, so a lot of times we have our sinks and our vanities. Right. And they are a mess. Always. We need help. We're here. We're here. We are going to show you, you know, our systems are meant to be universal. Any space and any size house. Under the sink tends to be something that everybody has an issue with. I don't look under there. You're going to today. I want you to get me a trash bag. I'm going to show you how this mess, by adding just one simple supply -- A trash bag. So with the use of a lase -- lazy Susan or a turntable -- congratulations. Sara is going to see. If you use a lazy Susan, see how easy it is to get all your stuff. Give it a nice little turn. Look at that. Look at that. Thank you. A lot of simple supplies. You can use it under a sink, in a bathroom, laundry room, everywhere. I didn't think about that. Okay. One thing I do when I come home though, keys, change, hat, purse. I don't have a purse, but purses, all that stuff, right in the entranceway. Nice, big tray. So the entryway table almost always looks like this for people. It's a catch all for a bunch of junk. Flat surfaces are dangerous. Totally, right? It's so spaced. An over the door organizer. I'll have you move this stuff over here. This is my house or your house? It can be either. If it's your house, I'm going to put this in my pocket. That's fine. Let's pretend that it's yours then because it goes right there. So easy, right? Super easy. You never have to look for your keys. This feels so good. Put your purse over here. Never have to find anything ever again. The beauty is it works on any door. A coat closet, a pantry. You can use it in a laundry room. Kid space. It's universal. And you don't have to drill. There are no tools required. You just put it on the back of your door. Super easy. Feel better? There is no better way. We don't do tools. If we can do it, anyone can do it. This is the way to go. Okay. So another flat surface area that ends up becoming -- Danger. Any open shelf. This looks like my home. How many people -- be honest. How many of your shelves look like this at home? It's crammed. It's a mess. Every time somebody go, that means you. It's most people, but ready for this? Ready, Vanna. Take it off. Color-coordinated crayons. Please note these items are pretty much the same items on this shelf as this shelf, but if you organize them in rainbow order, it adds style to your space and it creates a really functional system, and it's so inexpensive. You can just use it. These are the lids to those. So cute. Oh my gosh. These are the lids to the tops. You can put the crayons down here. When your kids are doing homework or school projects, just grab and go. You guys are a dream. We can't even find the yellow crayons at our house. They are right there. Amazing. Even the stuffed animals. It's all things that are so simple, but people don't think about, and that's why we needed you two. Happy to help. We're going to go color coordinate. Anybody helping me clean out my closet? We are. I'm going to be a witness. We should film that. We should do it for the show. Let's do it. All right. We'll do it. We're coming back. You can check out more of

