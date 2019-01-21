Transcript for Michael and Sara discuss the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. and his influence

is when they started, you know, recognizing the martin Luther king day and it's just amazing the history of martin Luther king and what he has done for this country, you know. It doesn't matter what your race, religion, orientation or all of those things. His belief is that you treat people as people. Everybody is a human being, and the changes he has made in the world in his life that was tragically cut short has allowed me to sit here and do what I do and has allowed a lot of us -- -- A lot of us have had gains in ways I'm sure he was only hoping for that he didn't get a chance to see, but there is still a long way to go. I don't want people to think, it's M.L.K. Day and it's a holiday and it's over. No, it's not. We have so many incredible advances in medicine. So many incredible advantages -- advances in technology, but the one thing I feel like we could advance more in that we haven't as much as we have in other fields is in relationships between races and religions. Yeah. Absolutely. Hopefully that will all at some point get better as well. I think one, truer words have not been spoken. I think it's a reminder to look at the day and then feel reinvigorated from tomorrow onward to carry the message. Sorry. I'm a little sick, to I have got this cool late night frog voice here. The thing I remember about martin Luther king Jr. -- I got the junior in there. The thing that stands out for me is when you are in school, you are always taught about the peaceful protests, the civil didience, and a lot of that was linked to his respect for Gandhi's belief and his movement and how it was the right thing to do, but there was such an intellectual discipline to that as well that might have sealed the success of it, which was when he knew the cameras, he said, you cannot answer in violence because then it gives them a reason to beat you down. If you answer in peaceful protest, the contrast will speak louder than any words, and the power of the imagery when you think of the March on Selma, all those things. He said, the cameras will capture that there is a right and a wrong here and we will not interrupt that, and I think that power in these days is such a reminder that to truly make a movement, to make a change, it has to be so disciplined in what you do. Perfect for that. And so happy M.L.K. Day. Yes. To everyone out there, and two cities that I know that are

