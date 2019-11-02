Transcript for Are Michael and Sara workaholics?

So a recent survey done by the firm onepoll of working Americans shows 48% of them consider themselves workaholics. Admitting they work four extra hours a week additional. Not -- that's not much of a worker bee. And they spend another four hours just thinking about work outside of that. Yeah. They work, like, four hours extra for free and then they spend hours thinking about it after the fact. Yeah. And then researchers found that feeling too busy to take a vacation, worrying about work and an off day, like, taking a day off and checking e-mails immediately after waking up were top three symptoms of this syndrome. Workaholism. Workaholism. I saw this survey and I was, like, am I a workaholic? I have 20 jobs. At least. At least 20 jobs. I see myself on TV and I'm, like, how am I there? Or the other day when you looked up and you go, I don't even remember doing that. It was a full interview. Yeah. There are certain days I have those moments, but I don't think so because my -- my work brings me joy. Yeah. And I love doing it so I think it's different. Plus, when I look at the top three things -- Yeah. I have no problem taking a vacation. I'm not worried about work on a day off. Guarantee you that, and checking e-mails immediately when you wake up in the morning. I have to because of "Gma." Right. Other than that, I wouldn't do that either. I don't think I'm a workaholic. I just find joy in the work that I do, but my whole life and my identity is not tied up to what I do. I am -- who I am as a person is not what I do for a living. That's how I keep those things separate. That's balance. I'm curious about you. Are you a workaholic? I am no longer a workaholic, but I think I spent the majority of my 20s into my 30s being a workaholic. I blinked my eyes and I was, like, I'm a single woman, no kids, no marriage. Not that's for everyone, but it was what I had thought I wanted, and thought I would have by then, and I remember kind of reassessing. You get the life choose, like, I was choosing that and not even realizing it thinking I was going to just -- a guy was just going to show up in the produce aisle. Waited for awhile on that one. You're over here squeezing avocados. You have to keep on moving, lady. Any minute now, he'll come see me here. That's when I went online. I remember thinking, we sell our souls to a job. Yeah. And they're never going to keep you warm at night, and you -- and you work out like crazy for this vapid idea of body image, but when it comes to finding your best friend, we want it to be easy and comfortable and we want it to just happen to us. But you ended up getting married because you met your husband on a dating site. On okcupid.com. I'm, like, a poster child now. You signed up for that because it was free. I wasn't going to pay for love. I am my father's daughter. I'm very economical. I'm just saying. It was free, so you have to weed through more, but I think we create the lives we want and you have to be proactive for the most important things in your life. You make the -- you create the life you want. Great, great way. Way to do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.