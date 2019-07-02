Transcript for Michael and Sara's National Fettucine Alfredo Day party

This chair is comfortable. Have a seat. I'm coming back. Trust me. I'm trying to get your man out of the studio before I come over and sit with you. That's the trick. I want to ask you something. You know how every day is national something day? Oh, yeah, like today is national hug a dentist day. Or it's porcupine appreciation day. That kind of thing? I always thought, like a lot of people, that was just stupid. That was stupid. Until today. Why? What changed? Alex Rodriguez challenged me to go withoutcarbs, sugars, for ten days. It ended yesterday. Technically, the challenge ended when you stuffed your face on super bowl Sunday. As I said, the challenge ended yesterday. But I learned that today is national fettuccine Alfredo day! I don't know if I like where this is going. So -- today, hmm. Oh, boy. Big boy, big bite, baby. We're celebrating fettuccine Alfredo day like we have never done it before. I gotta have another one. Are you still going? Okay. I'll take it. So Michael prepared a special segment great moments in fettuccine Alfredo history. Mm-hmm. Enjoy. March 6, 2000, I scored a career-high 61 points and grabbed 23 rebounds against the L.A. Clippers. My secret? Fettuccine Alfredo. ?????? Well -- now, for the record, I challenged Shaq with this. You know, no carbs for ten days. Apparently, he couldn't keep his tongue off this fettuccine Alfredo. Big diesel, I made it. Yes, I did. Seven days. He made it. Thank you so much for bringing awareness for this very important and special day. I was speaking with a professor at oxford recently. Do you know what topic has inspired more poems than any other? It's obvious. Love. No. Contrere, Mon frere. Fettuccine Alfredo. So we here at "Strahan & Sara" wanted to celebrate that proud history. We got a special fettuccine poem from Wisconsin's poet laureate. Fettuccine praises for fettuccine should be sung for for that will rich, creamy sauce upon my to pasta drenched in butter and parmesan cheese, I'll have another serving, if you please. Was he talking about fettuccine? I think he might have been talking about love. I take it back. Hey. Oh, boy. Well, you know, as another special surprise for you guys. Excuse me, one more second. Ten days is a long time to go without this. I know, I know. I feel you. Yeah, please do. But -- hold on. I don't want to talk with -- if I talk with food, you can see it. I have a gap in my teeth. We asked billionaire mark Cuban to say a few words. As a billionaire, it's my pleasure to make all your fettuccine Alfredo days come true. I just bought fettuccine Alfredo for everybody. bon appetit. Enjoy. Happy fettuccine Alfredo day to everyone!

