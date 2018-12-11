Transcript for Michael Strahan and Sara Haines break down what you need to know this afternoon

In space of that there been a lot of interesting things happening over the weekend. Staying with the vets theme, did anyone watch "Saturday night live"? Yeah. There was a cool moment. Pete Davidson made a joke last week about the former Navy S.E.A.L. I'm not joking to a Navy S.E.A.L. I'm not doing it. Never a Navy S.E.A.L. The elected representative Dan crenshaw he made a joke about his physical appearance that was as a result of his service. There was a cool moment when Pete apologized. He said something about Dan having an eye patch. He had an eye patch he lost to an ied. Pete was saying it was his bad and he was sorry about it. Dan appeared on weekend update accepting the apology. This is what happened afterwards. So we good? We're good. Apology accepted. ??? Just keep breathing ??? You going to answer that? No. I'm just going to let it ring. That's rude to let it answer. That's cool. Ariana grande's cool. Do you know her? That was good. So it showed Pete can dish it and take it back. Dan said there's a lot of lessons to learn, not just that the left and right can agree, but also Americans can forgive one another. That's a very good lesson. It was a very cool moment. I almost feel like we're at a day and time where somebody does something and they get trapped in it and they're like I'm not apologizing. They double down. It's good to see those guys come together. If I'm Pete, let that guy alone because he'll mess you up. That's a Navy S.E.A.L. Something else happened. James woods the actor has a very popular Twitter account. Alyssa Milano tweeted out that she needed help moving her horses due to the wild fires. James woods came to her defense and these two are on the opposite spectrum when it comes to politics. They do not like each other. It is well-known. He came to her defense and someone tweeted him and said why would anyone want to help her? He said because her animals are in danger and she needs help. I think it's great those two came together to help each other and everyone else out there with the fires. The silver lining of tragedy in this country and in the world, you do see the best side of people. You do see the best side of people. It's great to see everybody getting along. This is not a day I'm going to

