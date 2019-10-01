Transcript for Michael Strahan and Sara Haines break down the latest on Jeff Bezos' divorce

that Amazon's CEO and founder Jeff bezos, he is getting a divorce. And he is the richest man in the world. Worth a reported $137 billion. I don't even know how many zeros that is. This dude is hitting his wife, going, like, go, girl. Go, go, go. It has an impact beyond the marriage ending because of the fortune. They did not have a prenup. There's no prenup. So she could walk away with as much as $68 billion. She birthed four children. I think that sounds just about right. $68 billion. You know, they said it could be the most expensive divorce in history. Yeah. And she could become the richest woman in the world. See, Michael. It could have been worse for you. It could have been worse for me. It could have been worse for me. Oh, boy! But it is reported, like, it's reported though that he is already dating someone else. Yes. Lauren Sanchez, who used to be a contributor on "The view" which is where you -- you used to be. I missed out on Jeff bezos? You did. You sure did. But I started thinking, though. How great would it be if she were the new "Bachelorette." Mackenzie? Except for a twist, I'm giving her the rose. You don't have to wait more me. Mackenzie, here's the rose. I want to stick around. I'm an Amazon prime member. It looks like she got benefits I didn't get. But you -- But you know what you can do -- from now on, though, from offering if you get a prenup through them, you can get it with two-day shipping. The Amazon jokes are endless. They're endless. Sorry, Jeff, sorry. It is a marriage that is -- um, no longer, which is a sad thing. I've been through that. One of the toughest things you can ever go through. At the same time, the way they're handling it seems to be good. At the end of the day, what you have to realize, especially with kids involved, that is the most important thing. We wish them both the best and to be happy. That's all that matters.

