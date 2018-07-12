Transcript for Michael Strahan surprised Kate Bosworth with a football-themed present

actress who is now going behind the lens to try and change the world one film at a time. Please welcome Kate bosworth. Hi. How are you? Congratulations. Oh, thank you. How are you? I'm great. Good to see you. There you go. Good to see you. Have a seat. Hi, everyone. Thank you. Thank you for joining us. Thank you for having me. Such a gentleman. You know what we want to do, you've been working on a film for a couple of months and we want to make you feel more comfortable. Oh, thank you. Because we've -- You were on an island and you haven't adjusted back very well. Shooting in the Dominican Republic. Thank you so much. Now I feel right at home, I have a question for you, Michael. How about them cowboys? How about them cowboys? Starting out strong. I'm just -- I thought I was the one asking the questions here. Okay. Let's just get it out of the way. I know you're a big cowboys fans and I know you're excited because the cowboys are leading the NFC east division but as in every year for the last 20 or more years, you will be disappointed because the cowboys will not win a game in the playoffs. That's how they do it. We'll see about that. We'll see about that. We'll see about that. Oh, I can't wait for you to come back. Oh, yeah. We have to follow up to this to make sure Michael is right. When they win I'll come back. "People" magazine named you 1 of 25 women changing the world. Yes. What an honor of a title. Well, thank you. You know, this -- you know, the movie "Nona" that we're here to talk about, it deals with human trafficking so I've been working very closely with an organization called C.A.S.T. Which is the coalition to abolish slavery and trafficking and I honestly feel like the CEO of that organization, everyone who works there are really like the women changing the world. I feel very humbled with that title but if I can shine a light on the issue, I'm honored to. But movies like this are so important because I find a lot of people are shocked when they hear about this, that it's happening all around us. Right. I think there's a misconception that this is something that happens, you know, other places and not sort of, you know, in America, and it really is such a tragic issue that absolutely affects so many people here and known as the story of a girl who is from Honduras who dreams of a better life and so she decides to take an opportunity given to her by a cute young boy and she travels all through Guatemala and Mexico and crosses the border and ends up being sold into human trafficking, so it's something that is very much around us. It's quite shocking but, you know, something that we have to really try and promote dialogue and bring about change and awareness and that was what we were hoping to do with the movie. The narrative. It's named "Nona" which means no name, short for no name. The entire film is in Spanish. Yes. Must have been hard. So, my husband is a filmmaker. His name is Michael Polish and he wrote and directed and actually shot the movie as well. His mother was born in Mexico. His mother's side is all Mexican and she crossed the border when she was 4, so he was interested in creating the most authentic film as possible and obviously having a girl from that part of the world and having dreams to come here would be speaking Spanish. As you mentioned, you're a huge cowboys fan. Let's just bring it back around. Let's just bring it back. We decided -- We got a little gift for you. To give you a little present. This is Michael, okay, sacking -- I love Michael. Drew Bledsoe. That's me sacking drew Bledsoe and I love you too, right. I really do. So, I wrote on here, Kate, I love you just as much as sacking a Dallas cowboy quarterback. That's right. That's right. I'll take it. I'll take it. Hang that up in the hall. I feel honored actually. One more question, where are you going to put that, over the fireplace or -- I was thinking somewhere else actually. You know what, if you did put it over the fireplace, I would be disappointed. Oh, boy. Kate, thank you very much. I love you guys. Really appreciate it. This movie is incredible. "Nona" is in select theaters right now. Make sure you check it out and

