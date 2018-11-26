Transcript for Michael Strahan wears full 70s game show host attire for a new 'GMA Day' game

who knows their spouse better, America's favorite worst named game show, with Sean Hayes and his husband Scott Icenogle. I'm your host Michael Strahan. Let's welcome Sara's husband max to the fray. Hello, max. How are you? Good to be here. This is like a time warp this show. All four of you were married in November of 2014. Equal time to know each other's spouses. We'll play a little game and find out who knows their spouse better. Scott, you will be first. You're loving that a little too much. I love it so much. This afro and wide tie has me feeling very groovy. Scott, what is your partner's guilty pleasure? I answer? Scott has written down an answer. You are going to now flip yours over, Sean. Scott, you go first. You have to answer what you think I wrote. We got this. Don't let the Mike fool you. Ice cream. It's gotta be ice cream. What do you got, Scott? Ice cream because you're on TV. There we go. You know your spouse. Max, you're up. The pressure is on. What's something you remember about Sara's appearance from your first date? Sara has to answer this, right? Good things you guys know the game because I don't. My innocent little side braid. You loved it. Honey! We're so good. He said it was so misleading. Mysterious. All right. I'm waiting for you to say the word whoopi, like making whoopi. Remember they used to say that on "The newlywed game." Wait til you hear this question. Sean, what does Scott say is your best physical feature? Now I answer -- you answer I and flip over. My best physical feature? My best physical feature. Remember this is a children's show. I would say his eyes. Just the one! Yeah, just the one. That one. Is there a preferred eye? Just a stupid joke. From now on the show will be done like this. Here we go. What's one thing of yours max wishes he could throw away? Max, what do you wish you could throw away of mine? So many things. I can't think of a single thing. You tell me every time I'm in these. Your filing cabinet. Hold on. Your sweat pants. Did he say filing cabinet? It's a filing cabinet and it's 2018. We could PDF everything but I would say the sweat pants. She has a lot of them. Every time I'm in them you tell me to get out of them and I have them in two colors. They're so baggy. She looks like a clown in them. I look skinny in them. That's what you meant to say. Max, do you realize your prize is you have to take her home? You better watch what you're saying. That's true. It's a tie. Our audience members are winners too. They're all going home with a copy of Sean and Scott's book, "Plum." You guys make sure you tune in

