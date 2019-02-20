Transcript for Michael's tribute to Ruby Bridges

In honor of black history month, we want to celebrate some of the heroes from our past, and I want you guys to please take a look at a moment to appreciate the story of ruby bridges. ?????? Imagine enduring the pain faced by civil rights heroes like Rosa parks, martin Luther king Jr. And Jackie Robinson, but having to do it as a child. Ruby bridges was forced to stand up to racism as a 6-year-old girl. Even after the supreme court ruled that schools be desegregated in 1954, the south was slow to comply. Finally, in 1960, New Orleans gave a test to determine which African-American children could enter an all-white school. This test was made so difficult that only six children passed. On November the 14th, 1960, four of the girls became the first African-American children to integrate a southern elementary school. While three of the girls got to attend the schools together, only ruby bridges was sent to a different elementary and thus had to face her challenge alone. The image of this brave little girl having to be surrounded by U.S. Marshals just to get an education, touched parents throughout this world, and inspired one of Norma Rockwell's most famous paintings. Because white parents refused to allow their children to be in class with a black child, ruby had her own private class with a heroic teacher, Barbara Henry. Ruby devoted her life to activism and started the ruby bridges foundation to continue to fight for equality in education. Really amazing history there, and as we mentioned in the piece, there were three other girls who also integrated in a New Orleans school on November 14, 1960, and history has largely forgotten the so-called . We wanted a take a moment to recognize and acknowledge them as well because they went through it. The same day. The same day as but they had each other, and ruby was alone. We acknowledge them. Leona Tate, Gail Etienne and Tessie Prevost Williams. When they were young, these women went through so much. Think of on the shoulder of such young people just to get an education. For instance, the water fountains. Yeah. The water fountains were turned off because they were afraid someone would try to poison the girls. It's important we don't forget the sacrifices of all these heroes and I think it's really important that we just continue to acknowledge all of that. And educate because so few of these stories were told forever. I don't think they have been told loud enough or often enough, and so continue to read up, especially this month. Do your homework.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.