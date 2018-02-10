Transcript for Molly Shannon jokes, 'Move over Meryl Streep,' when it comes to "Big Little Lies"

due to six years of making us laugh on ""Saturday night live." Now she's in a more serious role. Let's look at a clip. On a personal note I know you guys have been going through a really tough time. The fact you're taking care of someone else's child when you're struggling to have a child of your own is more evidence of your incredible generosity. Please welcome the one and only Molly Shannon! Hello! This is so fun. How you doing? Good. I love being on this show and I like the mornings and coffee. You know what, happy people do. We need a little kick of caffeine to get the motor running. Yes. This new show "Private life" has an amazing cast. Paul giamatti, Kathryn Hahn and you. Yes. I know it's a heavier topic. What was it like stepping into this role with this amazing group of people? It was great. It's written by Tamara Jenkins. She emailed me and said I would love you to be in my movie. I said what is the subject matter? She said it's about a couple struggling with fertility issues and a modern message. I said yes. I didn't even need to read the script. I knew it was going to be a great movie. I had a great feeling about it. They haven't really made a movie about that. A lot of people struggle with it. Some people are private about it because it's hard and they're spending a lot of money and it can be stressful. I think it's going to be a special movie. There are so many people that struggle with it. To get it out there makes it less taboo so people don't feel like they're the only ones. Yes. This movie really captures it. It's great. It must be -- it must be incredible for you to say I'm in before you even read the script. You've always been incredible. "Snl" -- Thank you, Michael. There's a headline how the women of "Saturday night live" are taking over Hollywood. I love it. I saw it. How amazing. It's amazing. It's really exciting. As a matter of fact Tina fey, Maya Rudolph and I got nominated for emmys in the same category. I was with Maya at the awards. It was so much fun. There are so many talented women and they are taking over. Maybe because "Saturday night live" teaches you to write and perform. We're very well-trained to then go into the world. And they get the best of the best. Very true. You were mentioning you were with Maya Rudolph. You were at the creative arts emmys. You took a cute picture. Yes. We took a cute picture. That's adorable. Maya looks so pretty. If that were a movie poster, what would it be called? Maya and Molly, m&m. I like that. You went to the S.A.G. Awards. Yes. I heard you got the dream table. I did. It was a year ago. I was presenting at the S.A.G. Awards. It's a big deal to get asked to present. I was like I feel like a fancy actress. I was at the "Big little lies" table. I was like what could be better? I sat next to Reese Witherspoon who I kind of know and I know Laura Dern. I never met Nicole kidman. Nicole kidman ended up winning an award. I acted like I was her best friend. I was so proud of her. I was like Nicole. I actually have a video. I acted like I was her mother or something. She's so nice. She seems like such a nice person. If they're going to sit you at the table, they might as well put you in the show. Exactly. Move over Meryl Streep. You're such a positive person in general. We even said that when you came out. You're like a burst of sunshine in your yellow and some of the characters you played. What was the best piece of advice you ever got? When I went through a break up, I was really broken hearted and my friend John Hoffman said, don't worry, the luckiest guy in the world just got luckier because you're single. That's so sweet. I use that line all the time now. They're always like thank you. It's such a good line. The second bit of advice was from my friend Renee stall. She said there is no the one. You're the one. Whatever you think you can get from somebody, give it to yourself. If you want to go out for a nice dinner, give that to yourself. Be loving to yourself. Then you're in a better position to meet somebody. You're loving yourself and giving to yourself. No person can give that to you. If you approach things from that perspective, you'll have a happier -- More fulfilled life. I love that. You have some good friends. Thank you. You have some good friends. It's good advice, right? Very good advice. The luckiest man in the world just got luckier because you're single. That's a good one. I may need some tissues after that. You need tissues? Yeah. That was tugging at my heart string. I had someone say treat yourself like you would your best friend. We're often better to our friends than to ourselves. We could go on and on. I love talking about relationships. I could talk about it forever. We're going to say "Private life" hits theaters Friday and on Netflix.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.