Transcript for Should prostitution be legalized?

You speak such truth. You know, there is something else that has been in the news for awhile and I'm sure most of you know this by now and it involves the new England patriots and their owner Bob Kraft. You know Bob Kraft was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution in Florida and pled not guilty. He publicly denied any wrongdoing, and yesterday they issued an arrest warrant or order to appear in person before a judge. He's 77 years old but what this arrest has done is created the whole topic of conversation, a much larger conversation that has become a part of the 2020 presidential campaign should prostitution be legalized. That is true. S a new topic right now, and somebody is really -- Okay. Okay. Somebody is really clapping back there. It's Tulsi gabbard. She's a member of the house of representatives from Hawaii and she's running for the democratic nomination in 2020, and she told "Buzzfeed" yesterday that if a consenting adult wants to engage in sex work, that's their right. It should not be a crime. One person is clapping. Still clapping. It's the same person, and -- but all people should have autonomy over their bodies and also their labor, but they do. I'm very curious because you read up on all this stuff. How do you feel about that? Should they legalize prostitution -- On its face, I think a woman or a man should have a right to their body and their autonomy and if that's something they are engaging in on a consensual level. My concern is human trafficking and I think how you define consent or whether someone is consenting or whether they were vulnerable or they're being threatened or they're getting benefits for their family, I have a feeling when you take this and make it legal, you could be increasing the problem which is already rampant here in the U.S. Okay. Now human trafficking has been going on. It's a huge problem around the world. Not just here. Oh yeah. It's everywhere. Around the world, but I grew up in Germany. Growing up in Germany, they had a designated area where you go -- Was it called the red light district? The red light district. I can't say that I have gone. I haven't gone, but I have heard of it. Yes. And it's -- I'm serious, ma'am. I heard about it. I was a kid. So it's an area and it's designated for legalized -- legal prostitution. So you can go whatever service you want, it's legalized. It's regulated and people are tested and checked. Yeah. Their health. Their health is a concern, and these are all I would imagine consenting adults. Sex workers are arguing what you are saying that if you regulateit, you're going to be dealing with the health of making sure people are tested and they're using protection. There are all these things. I just -- I don't think there are guarantees that there aren't going to be more problems with a lot of the people that aren't Do those problems go away if -- They don't go away. If you legalize it? They don't go away. I don't think they go away. I think they get worse. I think that the world is changing. We're changing in this country. Pot's now legalized. Which I'm okay with. Those are two separate events. You're okay with it. All those dogs out there, they're okay with it. So many dogs right now, but yeah. I mean just an interesting debate and it's going to create some incredible debates for the next presidential run.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.