Transcript for Puppies have taken over Times Square for 'Deals and Steals' free shipping edition!

and steals. Tory Johnson is here with all these wonderful items you can order. My favorite, you get free shipping. We partnered with these fabulous companies to get amazing savings and we get to hold these babies. We get to hold these furry babies. You've got Gus. I've got Gus. These are adorable. Panteloon was on "Shark tank." They're fun and they make people smile. Everyone in the studio has been laughing and smiling all morning. It's the best therapy. They're fabulous. If you've got a dog or dog lover, this is for you. They're normally $40. Huge assortment. Today slashed in half 20 bucks and free shipping. Put them down and let them run. Look how cute they are. There they go. Adorable. Ready, next up spa life. We're going from the puppies to pampering. These are all masks that are great for me time. If all you get is me time from these masks, they have done their job. They also moisturize and nourish. Everything comes in big bundles. These are so fun. They're very fun. Today slashed by more than 50%, 10 to 20 bucks per bundle. These are great stocking stuffs. Go-to manicurist to the stars. It's Deborah Lipman. They're $19 to $45 regularly. Today they're slashed in half $9.50 to $22. Free shipping. Great holiday gift. Yes. I brought a little Markle sparkle. These are so pretty. Markle sparkle. These are earrings and rings like she has. Everything from sterling forever is great. Biggest trend right now -- Holy bajoly, who needs that much? Why not? Don't judge people. Bling is good. Big assortment by sterling forever. Normally $48 to $92. They're all slashed 50 to 80%. $16 to $25 and free shipping. Our set designer said I wear these in New York City every day. They're the best. They're compression socks. There's an assortment for men and women. They're great for people who travel or who are on their feet all day. Big assortment. $33 to $35 retail. Today slashed in half $16.50 to $17.50 and free shipping. Michael, under garments. It's the holiday season. You need this. This is yummie. It's compression wear that hugs without squeezing. You get that flattering feeling, but you also can feel good. I want it to squeeze. Not so that you can't breathe. I need it to squeeze. I want you to breathe. We have a big assortment from yummie. Their leggings are among the best sellers. Everything from them is terrific. It's all made to last. $18 to $98 regularly. Cut in half, $9 to $45 and -- Free shipping! Sara is looking at me like I would love to see you wear these. Not happening. I got you in a onesie. You never know. There is dude shape wear. I'm just letting you know. You need a squeeze too. You have 24 hours to grab any of these deals. Go to goodmorningamerica.com. Our audience is going home with

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.