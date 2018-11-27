-
Now Playing: Puppies march in annual Chilean military parade
-
Now Playing: Adorable puppies chow down at dinnertime
-
Now Playing: Labrador puppies learn to howl
-
Now Playing: Adoptable puppies help local seniors living with dementia and Alzheimer's
-
Now Playing: Puppies have taken over Times Square for 'Deals and Steals' free shipping edition!
-
Now Playing: GM to shutter 5 factories, cut 14,000 jobs
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday could be extended to a 'cyber week'
-
Now Playing: General Motors announce major layoffs, plants shutdown
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals this Thanksgiving on items supporting small businesses
-
Now Playing: Black Friday shopping tips
-
Now Playing: Online tools ensure consumers won't pay full price this Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Dow dragged down by Target, tech shares
-
Now Playing: How to get the most bang for your buck on Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Woman in GoFundMe scam says she's the victim
-
Now Playing: Major retailers kicking off big Black Friday sales
-
Now Playing: Retailers ramping up deals as Black Friday rush draws closer
-
Now Playing: Going cash-free is making more sense for consumers, businesses
-
Now Playing: Amazon faces backlash after picking NYC, Virginia for headquarters
-
Now Playing: Amazon: New headquarters to bring 25k jobs to each location
-
Now Playing: Chick-fil-A to deliver from more than 1,100 US chains