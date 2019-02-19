Transcript for Real Housewives Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman

"Real housewives" week, and we have everyone's favorite southern belles. From "Real housewives of Dallas," please welcome Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman. Hello, hello, hello. How are you? Hi. You look beautiful. Thank you. Welcome to the couch. Welcome to the couch, yes. And full disclosure, it needs to be said that brando be a cowboys cheerleader. But anyway. Let's forgive him because you don't have cheerleaders. You don't have cheerleaders? No. I should watch more football. You guys were ahead of your time. Being a Dallas cowboys cheerleader. That's no joke. That's, like, the you know those firecrackers you get you throw and For the fourth of July. The poppers? I have done this numerous times and he always falls for it, but if you put them where the toilet seat is, then, like, slowly push it down and whenever he goes to the bathroom it's like he's going war because it pops. I love that so much. You do that? I recommend it. It's the best time. I don't recommend that. He gets so scared. I think we're always just more so into our husbands. We love to annoy them, and I have three kids now and my husband likes me to help him pack and going to Mexico over the summer with three kids, I have got three kids to pack. ING what he needs, I ended up packing him all of his winter clothes for Mexico in July. Teaches him not to ask again. Right. You know how to make a vacation good. We get to go shopping. Now it has been a year since you had adorable baby boy join your family. Yay. And Stephanie played a big part in that bringing you together. Yeah. Can you tell us about that? Yeah. You know what? It's one of those things like a hallmark movie. It's really unbelievable, and, you know, I'll let Stephanie tell it a little bit because this was something she ended up as we joke with each other constantly, she ended up texting me, asking me right after new year's of last year, do you want to adopt a baby boy? I was, like, whatever. I responded, a dog or a human? Literally. Yeah, and I said, human. Call me, but it was kind of out of nowhere. This precious baby needed a home and they were having a hard time placing him, and I am a good friend with a guy that runs the agency and connected him and Brandi, and I thought it was a shot in the dark but she decided they wanted to adopt him and they went and visited him and we have always had our babies together, and it was like we were pregnant together, but we didn't have to go through the labor. We had, like, this boy and he was our baby. Yeah. But you -- you have your hands full with your girls by the way. I do, yes. We have a clip for that. How was I supposed to know it was going to be this hot? I will figure something out. I will stop and buy you something, I promise. I'm hot. I'm getting overheated. Turn your air on, girlfriend. I don't want it. How do you handle that meltdown, mommy? Anybody that has kids has probably been through that, right? M wouldn't have it any other way. I mean, life is crazy, but it's worth it. It's a wild ride, but it's fun to take. Yes, and I'll say that, you know, through that journey, I was always the mom that wanted to be just like my mom. My mom was a powerhouse and would do everything that she could to take care of us. I had a military father and she thought, I had to do it too. It's very -- I have the same thing. My mom was a mom of four and I was, like, I should be able to do everything by myself. She said something similar, but you guys have a new podcast. Weekly dose of B.S. With Brandi and Stephanie. Weekly dose of Brandi and Stephanie, okay? And it's, you know, we have been talking about doing it for a few years because my favorite part of doing the show is the scenes I get to film of doing it with Brandi. I feel like I can be five years old and play with my best friend. So it just kind of organically happened and we hang out and get upset and listen to us talk about nonsense. Congratulations to whoever listens. The nonsense is the Brandi and Stephanie B.S. It's so relatable because it's what Normal people go there with their families and their lives and you get to hear jokes about husbands and friends. And the Paparazzi, that sounds amazing. You guys have such a sweet friendship though. It's nice to see. Thank you. He'll never put the seat down again. That's all I'm saying. I'm curious. If you had to switch places with any of the other housewives from any of the other shows, who would it be and why? I would switch places with Kyle Richards. I love her. She's so lovely, and I love her husband. He's hot. I love how she's literally changing places. I don't mind her husband either. What about you, Stephanie? I love Erika Jane, and I want to have her glam team and her wardrobe, but my favorite housewife besides Brandi is Lisa rinna. I'm obsessed, a total fan girl. She'll be here on Thursday. Y'all are so lucky. Do you want to ask her anything? We can look into this -- which camera is it? Look right in there and ask her anything you want. Lisa rinna, I love you. Would you please just be our friend? Very simple and to the point. I'm straight to the point. I want her to be, like, my other best friend. That's cute. Thank you guys so much for being here.

