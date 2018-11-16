Transcript for Are robots taking over the world? 'GMA Day' breaks it down in the 'Robot Roundup'

There's a lot of technology news out there. It's time to break it all down in what we call robot round up. Sara, get to it. Big news out of little China. It's the latest in artificial intelligence from China. It's the virtual news reader. It's been unveiled to read texts as naturally as a professional news reader. As naturally as he read it. This is the real guy. The China railway express known as the China Europe freight train has completed it's 10,000th trip. This is the A.I. Version. Hello everyone. I'm an English artificial intelligence anchor. This is my very first day. We're dead, Michael. They're coming for our jobs. I think you should calm down. I don't think it's that bad of an idea. Really? Yeah. Hold on. Let me try something here. Turning to the economy the Dow is up. Michael Strahan is a broadcasting legend and deserves a raise. Bam. I like that. You're telling me they're going to say anything we type for them? Yeah, I think so. On Wednesdays we wear pink. Is butter a cash? You're just typing in "Mean girls" quotes. I am. He's saying them. That's so fetch. That's so fetch. That's so fetch. Enough. That's so fetch. Get your finger off the button. They're just like us. The Houston city council has voted to put a stop to a proposed robot brothel. The Canadian company kinky dolls was planning on building in Texas. Yes, that's a thing. First of all, I'm from Texas. I don't know what to say. What do you think? Do you think robot brothels should be legal? If you feel -- would you feel like it's cheating if your spouse went to a robot brothel? This is very "West world." I think at this point having young babies anything that happens after 7:00 P.M. With a robot, I clarify, I really don't need to know about. What if he comes home and you're like you smell like computer parts? What does that smell like? I don't know. I'm just saying. I say a robot is not cheating. You don't think a robot is cheating? Would you be okay if your partner -- Went to robots, no. I wouldn't be okay with that. It might catch feelings. Catch feelings? Yeah. It might catch feelings. I don't think it's going to turn into a relationship. You never know. People can catch feelings on weird stuff. I'm okay with robots. He's not. That's the consensus. I'm going to stay away from it. You're going to Texas for Thanksgiving. When -- enjoy. In other tech news Amazon has agreed to build one of their new headquarters in queens. The good news, New York will get 25,000 new jobs. The bad news, quote, they estimate that Amazon added 75,000 neuro bots to their workforce in 2017 for a total of roughly 100,000. By these a approximations machines constitute 20% of all their employees. 20% of all their employees. It's not just our job. Everyone's jobs are going. Amazon is hiring a lot of robot worker. If you're a robot in queens, congratulations. You can get a job working for Amazon. If that doesn't work out, go to Houston and you can work in a

