Transcript for See how Sara Haines gets ready for Christmas in Times Square!

So we're still very proud of our "Nightmare near 42nd street" which was our yesterday's Halloween spooktacular. We know you guys are too, but it's November 1st, so it's time to change all that. Oh. So -- This is the part of the show where they don't tell me what's going on. I tried to sara-fy this. When do you start celebrating Christmas? Um, December 25th. I'm not one of these -- I don't mind decorating the house like a few weeks ahead of time, but I don't start, like, now. It's too early. Okay. Opposites attract, so we're okay. I tend to think that starting in November, I don't mind if stores have music or if I see Christmas goods. Thanksgiving I double down and that's when my house becomes a winter wonderland and I will play Christmas music every day of the week. Every day? Every day of the week. Oh, no. Only, like, Christmas music? Yeah. Oh, no. And then I also tune my DVR to all the annual flicks like "Rudolph," and "Love actually," and "Four christmases" and don't get me started. I guess you're not coming over for that. People releasing their albums, Jesse J., penatonix, John legend, they dropped, and also Starbucks, holiday cups are out. John legend, I can't wait to hear that. ?????? Is that how he sounds to you? ??? Sleigh ride together with you ??? Yeah. John legend is fantastic. I definitely have to pick his stuff up. I'm sorry. I got sidetracked. No, really. Keep going. It sounded so beautiful. We asked our audience, when do you start listening to Christmas music? November 1st, 17% of you guys said that. Thanksgiving -- Booing Christmas? It's not a booable offense. It's not a booable -- Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving, 48% of us. I can get down with that. December, which might include this one over here, 22%. Okay. Year-round, I feel some best friends coming on, 11%. I like you back there, and then never which are -- there are 2% of our audience that -- maybe it's a different religious affiliation. We'll go with that rather than grinch. I feel like if you listen to it year-round, it cheers you up. It does. It really does make you happy. Maybe I'll start a little bit early and wait until December 23rd. Oh. Yes. Yes. I'm going to -- Welcome to the party, Michael. We can go to John legend today. Yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.