Transcript for Sara Haines surprises Michael Strahan for his birthday

impression that tomorrow is the most important day of the week. Thanksgiving pales in comparison to today because it's Michael Strahan's birthday y'all. For your birthday I wanted to take you to your favorite restaurant, but you have 15 jobs and I couldn't book you until 2022. Don't worry. I figured a way around that. I brought your friends from Brooklyn diner here today. No! Come on out. Oh, man. ??? Happy birthday to you ??? ??? happy birthday Michael Strahan ??? ??? happy birthday to you ??? Thank you. Oh my goodness. What are you all trying to do to me? Thank you. The problem is it's not a party if you and I are the only ones having the cake which brings me to my next surprise. Kelly banks cakes is hooking us all up with cupcakes. Bring them out, guys. Yay! Let 'em eat cake. As they say, let them eat cake. Our audience must be happy because they're scrambling for those cupcakes. Your birthday is meant for you to enjoy, but it's meant for everybody to enjoy. I appreciate you guys being here to share it with me. Enjoy those cupcakes and thank you for making it special. I really appreciate that. When Michael Strahan invites you to the birthday party the only rsvp is hecks yeah. Finally I wanted to give you the perfect present, but what if you didn't like it. I turned to my favorite YouTube video for gift giving inspiration. It's an avocado. Thanks. The avocado kid. He was here just last week. Remember how excited he got when we gave him another present. Let's show this. This is the reaction I'm hoping for right now. Michael, get your legs ready. Obviously I'm not going to give you an avocado for your birthday. Okay. Avocado kid is here to give it to you himself. Hey! Here. What is it? It's an of avocado! Thank you! Thank you! You're welcome. Thank you so much. You came all the way to give me this? Yeah. I appreciate it. He checked it on his flight. His little carry on bag there. This is sweet. I appreciate you, my friend. Thank you so much. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. A big birthday for Michael. And a card. ??? Happy birthday to you ???

