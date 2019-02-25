Transcript for Sara has her own Oscars-style seat filler

And how are you doing? How was your weekend? Good? I'm good. I love the oscars. If you haven't heard, the oscars were last night. I don't know if y'all heard that, and I'm just curious because I stayed up to watch and what's your favorite part of the oscars? One of my favorite parts are those seat fillers. You know if you go to the bathroom, and Meryl Streep runs to the bathroom, seat filler. You go for the next -- seat filler. I think it's so efficient and I love it. The whole show and you're watching seat fillers. In fact, I think it's a great idea. I think everyone should have a seat filler. I'm having a Swedish fish craving. I'll be back. Where are you going? It's the middle of the show. I'll be back. I got someone. I got someone. So what did you think about "Green book" last night? Wasn't that a great speech by Regina hall? How about those Yankees? Please. Please help me here. I'm good. I'm good. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much. Oh my gosh. Isn't it amazing? How was that? The longest 20 seconds of my life. The seat filler should be able to talk to me. No, no. They are not paid to do that. They fill the seat, period. Done. Just don't do that again. I'll tell you that much.

