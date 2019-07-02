Sara tries to pull out Michael's tooth with a vacuum cleaner

Will Sara's unusual teeth-pulling technique work on Michael's gap?
1:19 | 02/07/19

See you remember the good old days where you had a loose to thing you played with that and then eventually come out and it didn't come back one gets how. People haven't recovered from their younger nursing. You slam a door or something to get it out we have a cute video. And this is when young Mila got her tooth taken out this is her dad's take on. But it really works in since we have been available gas one set. We thought we test it. I'm saying it went somewhat said that video got Milligan U wondering if it weren't about anything until you do when your names in the title cat. Many did that's it'll happen again stick it up part. Yeah. OK welcome Colin it ready. This. Plan all one. Seattle tech. Can't do this. Why were you know integrated. A great idea.

