Transcript for With Sessions out, what will happen to Kate McKinnon's hilarious 'SNL' parody?

It was a tough day yesterday for Jeff sessions. Really? Yeah. You might have heard, but don't want to talk about the politics of it. What happened? Every time I hear someone leave the white house, I feel like an "Snl" cast member has a moment and right now, Kate Mckinnon is that person. She played an amazing Jeff sessions. We are going to miss her/him? Her him? There are people we have watched. It was one of my favorite skits in the white house. One of my favorites was Anthony scaramucci came to "The view" after the ten days -- sorry. Anthony came ten days, he is gone. Mario Cantone says, thanks a lot, dude. I just got this gig, and you are out. That was a ten-day career for both of them, and then you can't forget Sean spicer and Melissa Mccarthy. Yeah. One thing -- if you get a character on "Snl," your job's in jeopardy. You miss them so much when you see someone go down. There are clearly political ramifications, but I look up at the screen and I'm, like, there goes Kate Mckinnon. The president talks about the jobs and employments down, but he keeps adding to all the numbers by firing people. And for each one he fires, there are two down like I said, an "Snl" cast member. I get it, but sorry. Sorry. Think of Kate today. Think of all that stuff, but, you know, a lot of people are dating, right?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.