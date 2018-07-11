'Station 19' star Jason George sounds off

More
The 'Grey's Anatomy' star reveals he married his college sweetheart and originally wanted to be a lawyer.
5:35 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Station 19' star Jason George sounds off

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59032895,"title":"'Station 19' star Jason George sounds off","duration":"5:35","description":"The 'Grey's Anatomy' star reveals he married his college sweetheart and originally wanted to be a lawyer. ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/station-19-star-jason-george-sounds-off-59032895","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.