Transcript for Should you use technology to 'spy' on your kids?

We'll see. We'll see, Beto. Now this one is for you. Oh, I've got feelings on this. Yeah. I've got a lot of feelings. There was a new article in the "New York post" about spying on your kids. Let me break this down for you. The parents have children between the ages of 3 to 18. That's a big span. 76% of parents use smart tech devices like security cameras -- my child is in a crib. I still do that. They use technology nine times a week to keep tab on their kids. I was thinking baby monitors and video things. No. These are like -- some people use trackers, phone trackers to know where their kid is. Like where's my iPhone. Find my phone. I found it. Said the Samsung guy. We were talking about like kind of the ethical -- I would never judge a parent for spying on their kids. We all do what we have to. It's a survival game for them and us. I always said I don't think I would spy on them unless they're online. Online I will helicopter that. I will be a fleet of helicopters coming in on everything they do online. I don't think kids are safe online. I want to be aware of how they're treating people and how people are treating them online. When they get into technology, I'll hover. I don't believe in spying on them. I would never read a diary. I don't like that. You and I were talking about how our parents raised us. My parents succeeded in making me more scared of them than anyone else. They didn't need cameras. They didn't. My parents were like you know the difference between right and wrong. You get it wrong, I'm gonna set you right. The big statement -- the follow up to that is I'm disappointed. Yeah. That was my thing, I never wanted to disappoint my parents. My neither. My parents had a big thing about being an individual and not falling to peer pressure. Like not jumping off bridges. Yeah. You're around a lot of people when you're a kid. I saw so many parents that looked at their kids like uh-huh I got my eye on you. This mom over there was doing like that to her kid, right in the face. You raise your kids the best you can and you trust your kids. If you're spying and read the diary and they find out, you lost all trust. Trust is one of the most important things you can have with the kids. Yeah.

