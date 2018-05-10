Transcript for It's World Teachers Day! How one teacher connects with her kids with an 'I need' box

I did, Brenda brewer. Why was she your favorite? I don't know. She connected and made me work hard and I enjoyed school because of her. My favorite was Mrs. Helfrick. Shout out to our favorite teachers. It's a good day for teachers. Always. This is from your home state. There was a middle school teacher from Texas, Julia brown, who made an I need box. Pretty much her students wouldn't have to approach her in front of everyone. Kids would put something in the box, things kids don't want to draw attention to. She posted she did this. It got 90,000 shares. She said in 15 years of teaching this is the best thing I could have done to reach my kids. I think it's phenomenal. You forget sometimes when you're an adult, asking kids to bring you their problems, that that is hard. What did the kids write? I need help on a lesson. I need a hug. I need to change seats. I need help with a bully. There were two kids with a bully problem. She fixed it. No one had to raise their hand. We decided to ask our audience with our own I need box what they need. Michael do you want to see what some of our audience members need? My hand doesn't fit in this little thing. Somebody needs season ten of "The office." Someone needs a hug from Michael. Who put this? That was you? We can do that. Come on over here. Thank you! Come on, give me one more. That was good. This is what we do here at "Gma day." We find out what you need and give you Michael. I'll be honest with you sometimes you don't realize you need a hug until you get one. Thank you. I appreciate that. Yes. I see the next one. Take this one too. I can't help with this. Somebody needs a vacation. I need coffee. Don't we all. What else do you have? I'm going to mix it up here. This is sweet. I want happiness for everyone. Who wrote that? In the back right there. You can take us to commercial. I'm going to hug that one.

