12-year-old wins 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Bruhat Soma from Tampa, Florida, joins “GMA” after beating 244 other competitors to take the 2024 championship title.

May 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live