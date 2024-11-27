Adorable Disney snowman takes a tumble during Disneyland parade

The adorable snowman was helped by their fellow snowmen after falling during a holiday parade.

November 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live