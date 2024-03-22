Basketball team hilariously pranks coach after winning state championship

Terri Funk, coach of the Eastside Lady Spartans basketball team, appeared confused after the team was silent in the locker room following a big win. Then, the celebration began.

March 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live