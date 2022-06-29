Blue Collar U scores slam dunk to win The Basketball Tournament final

The team, made up mostly of former University of Buffalo basketball players, won $1 million in the winner-takes-all tournament, and dedicated each win to the victims of the May shooting in Buffalo.

