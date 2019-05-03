Transcript for Boy starts initiative to put solar panels in his hurricane-ravaged community

We're here with a very special guest from our sponsored T-Mobile's change maker challenge. This is a program that encourages young people to develop innovative solutions for difficult issues facing their communities. Now, J.I. Cruz, one of the winners from this challenge. I love what you go. So you came up with an amazing idea to help communities in Puerto Rico who are still recovering. I grew up in Puerto Rico and I remember one time when I was very little my mother had to drag me in the middle of I hurricane because I was having an asthma attack and needed therapy immediately and thankfully that emergency wag solved but after the hurricane Maria, L of Puerto ricans didn't have that kind of luck and for lots of folks that kind of loss of electricity can mean loss of life. That's why my initiative which in Spanish is called god of the sun is all about helping communities fund and install their own solar energy and what we call microgrids, essentially their own energy companies so don't have to wait around next time disaster strikes. How did that help you on your Initially it was an idea and they helped make it a project and gave me the confidence of a funding through the grant, mentoring so we could pitch and advice so I could grow that idea even more. Originally the project scope was about helping churches with solar energy. Now we're helping entire communities. J.I., so many good things coming your way. Thank you for your wonderful idea and if you feel like you're a change maker too and want to get involved with the change maker challenge, please visit their website for more innovation on this wonderful program.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.