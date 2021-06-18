24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Bride and groom jump into the sea in full wedding attire

Newlyweds Anita and Dom celebrated their marriage by &ldquo;taking the plunge&rdquo; into the Irish Sea.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live