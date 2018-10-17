Transcript for How one couple retired early with the 'FIRE' method

secret to retiring young and you don't have to win the megamillions to do it. With a little creative financial planning you can leave your job earlier than you ever thought possible, spend more time with your family and with us here at "Gma." Rebecca Jarvis is here to tell us how it works. That's the best part, good morning, robin. Yes, it sounds too good to be true but more and more people are joining the F.I.R.E. Movement. That's financial Independence retire early and if you've ever thought this job is making me miserable or googled how do I retire now, listen up. One really stressful day at work in 2012 and just like that, Karl Jensen decided to change his life. The thought I had that day there's no way I can continue to do this for the next 20 years of my life, 25 years of my life. This is just unacceptable. Reporter: So he googled how to retire early and armed with the strategy, he told his wife Mindy that he wanted to quit his job who surprised him when she said -- Do it. Quit. Reporter: So in March of 2017 Karl gave notice after 15 years at his company, but he wasn't exactly quitting. He was 43 and retiring. How did he and his wife do it? It's a trend called the F.I.R.E. Movement. Financial Independence retire early. It all comes down to what you can save. You're really analyzing your budget down to the penny and making sure that you can put away sometimes 50, 60, 70% of your income and you're living very lean. Reporter: To get to retirement they moved into a more modest home, maxed out that retirement savings, reduced expenses and saved a big portion of their income over the next five years until they were worth about $1.2 million. Once we started tracking our spending we found a lot of places we could cut that really didn't hurt. We're giving up, you know, fancy clothes. I don't care. I work from home three days a week. I don't have the latest technology on my phone but I also don't care. I need Google maps and texting. That one looks good. Reporter: In retirement the couple and their two daughters would live on about $40,000 a year generated from investments. American DI keeps a part-time job adding to that nest egg and what are they doing now? The greatest gift you can give your children is your time and I'm so appreciative I get to do that. That's better than having a new car. Or a new iPhone. Well said. Well said. Okay, Rebecca, so how exactly does this work? So there are two different methods. The jensens are practicing the lean F.I.R.E. Method. Living frugally. They've sold their home, they've moved into something more affordable and they are really cost cutting. Couponing. The other method is the F.A.T. Method. You're investing and being more aggressive. That has a lot of risks. Both have some risk in them because you can save all the money in the world but not be prepared for an unforeseen circumstance and there's a chance that you would have to go back to work. In the case of the jensens Mindy is, would go part time still. Show of hands, who would want to do this? Who thinks they could do this by a show of hands? Okay. A couple people. You're being honest. One is over here, no. But here's what I think. We were just talking about this when we were watching the story. It's not what you make. It's what you save. So the good news here is everybody can do some form of this in terms of how they spend the money that they have. Now we do have a few members of our audience who think that they might be able to do something like this. Frances is from Kansas City. You said you'd give up your online shopping. Shopping. That's a lot of online shopping, Frances. Ooh. I try. My best but it's so easy to do. You can just wake up, look at your phone and scroll through and there it is. You don't even realize how much you're spending. Then you can go online outlets too so you can get stuff for a dollar. $3, sale method. That's a whole new segment. Thank you so much. Jamie from hoboken, you'd top die out and grow some of your food. My grandmother taught us how to grow our own food when I was growing up so I ate from my garden from both my grandparents actually so it's a very cost effective way of surviving. I think it's -- I think it could help. We spend a lot on dining and a lot of food waste when you dine out. Dawn came in today. She didn't realize but she's kind of practicing her own F.I.R.E. Method. She just sold her home and is saving a lot of money on it. I am. I am and this is brand-new in one month ago I decided to sell my home. That was in Florida in the gulf of Mexico and move to Tennessee, a little more modest home. $9,000 of property taxes savings annually. State with no income tax. Right. So, I'm looking forward. I'm looking forward to retiring early, taking some of those savings. Thank you so much, dawn. There are ways to save, just be prepared to take that part-time work if you practice it. Especially if you need health insurance. Exactly, so important.

