Crowd reacts to hilarious Christmas tree lighting fail at Dublin's Trinity College

After an enthusiastic countdown, the crowd looked around in confusion as the tree remained unlit.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live