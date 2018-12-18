Daughter signs for her deaf dad at rock concert

More
Karri Carberry, 19, used American Sign Language to sign the lyrics at a Three Days Grace concert in Canada.
0:33 | 12/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Daughter signs for her deaf dad at rock concert
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59893850,"title":"Daughter signs for her deaf dad at rock concert","duration":"0:33","description":"Karri Carberry, 19, used American Sign Language to sign the lyrics at a Three Days Grace concert in Canada.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/daughter-signs-deaf-dad-rock-concert-59893850","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.