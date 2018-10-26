Transcript for Expert tips to go after that raise

Now to our series "Get the job." We focus on getting a raise. Men who asked for raises have a better success rate than women, we found. Rebecca Jarvis has tips on how to increase your odds. Good morning to you. Yeah, that's right. According to this new report on women in the workplace by Mckenzie and company and leanin.org women are less likely to be promoted than their male peers and "Shark tank's" Barbara Corcoran is working to change that as the boss and an investor. It's an issue "Shark tank's" Barbara Corcoran has seen far too often in her career. One of the biggest things that stands in the way of a young or established woman is they wait to ask for credit long after it's due. Reporter: She's working to change that investing in companies like cousin's Maine lobster. Now you go and turn your equipment on. Reporter: These two both work at management there and they say the company treats men and women equally. The sky's the limit from here. And as a woman especially now, like this is a really cool time. I felt like I could just be me and that was it. I wasn't labeled. Just sandy. Reporter: That culture a breath of fresh air. Both women saying they felt undervalued in the past. I always felt like my role was maybe secondary. I felt like I had to go even like the extra mile to even think of asking for a raise. Reporter: According to a recent study while men and women might ask for raises at the same rate, men are more likely to be successful. Erica and sandy both say they had to ask their former employees for raises numerous times before finally getting what they thought they deserved. I'velways been like very timid for those reasons just because I had already put in the work. Reporter: The owner, Jim and Saban say employee empowerment is baked into their company culture. Building an manager team with men and women and empowering them to have the autonomy to feel supported. Some are more vocal than others so for us learning the differs between our staff, the differences between people and by making them feel reassured, happy, supported, all of those good things is essential. Reporter: Women have to be proactive too. So, what can women do to distinguish themselves? You have to act as though you believe yourself and communicate that very strongly. Men will use language like I want. I expect. Here's what I do. Here's what I want. Women will say I wonder if you notice that I have been -- I believe I can. It's all future tense. Men use present tense before it even exists. Is there an appropriate time to ask? You should be asking for the raise or promotion before it's due. I think what you can do is ask for feedback frequently. You're not asking for a raise but reminding them what you're doing and making them accountable to acknowledge what you're doing. Reporter: Clearly there's responsibility on both the company and employees but because of what Barbara has seen she will promote women in many cases before they even ask. I'd like to work for you, Barbara. We saw her and you have to act like you believe it's happening. It's really key to first off make the meetings with the boss. Set those priorities in the meetings. Talk about the fact there have been wins. It's a great thing to say I'm so happy you trust me with this responsibility. So putting that out there, the responsibilities that you're taking on, make lists and constantly use those as reminders instead of the meeting and set an outline, a time line of when that raise or promotion could come in the future. Audience questions. Yanni. Hi, yes, I wanted to know -- I'm really terrible at negotiating. What can I say to my boss when he says no to the promotion? What can I say to change his mind? We can all be better negotiators, every single one of us. Walk into that meeting with a list of your responsibilities, let them know how are you going above and beyond. How are you doing things that are making you an exemplary employee. Don't know cuss on the other employees. They think too much in terms of what other people are doing. The only way you want to do that, if you're going above and beyond in any way and make it known, this is important to you. You can use an outside offer as leverage. Let's go to ginger. Right there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.