Fan wins $20K in Oklahoma City Thunder half-court shot contest

Johnnie Durossette of Muskogee, Oklahoma, tossed up the half-court stunner during a timeout in the Thunder-Celtics game and said he will put the winnings “toward my race car.”

January 4, 2023

