Transcript for Grandmother and teen connected by accidental text spend 3rd Thanksgiving together

I have and it's probably sullying Thanksgiving leftovers this guy the heat spent his third. Thanksgiving with the grammar that accidentally tech has reminiscent of I get ahead out of social media. His name Jamal hinting he was seventeen years old at the time in 2016. What one did -- men to invite her grandkids over for Thanksgiving and they realized he was mistakenly adds that text sent pictures to be okay now I'm not really your grandson. But then he went to dinner that year and then again if Torre seventeen and then again this year surging a new tradition this born out of a mistake it's fashion via.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.