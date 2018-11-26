Transcript for How a hero teacher is inspiring inner-city teens with music

teacher. He is using his passion for music to give back. You know we're just one day away from giving Tuesday and to celebrate that, we're bringing you this inspirational story from our sponsor, ymca. Reporter: The musicians, young students, performing a jazz improve they learned this their teacher, Corey cook. I want to make sure that I can pass that onto the next generation. Reporter: It's Corey's passion for music that brings joy and direction for inner city kids who turn to the Y as a safe haven and place for opportunity. These kids need access. If you can help guide them along the way, the sky is the limit. ?????? Reporter: It makes all the difference for students like 18-year-old Elijah Lyons. When I was younger and I got transferred into a different school, I wasn't accepted like I was accepted here. Reporter: And 17-year-old chase Hughes. Corey just taught me the fundamentals, and I feel like that's what I learned was the openness to creativity. Reporter: So many of Corey's students are participants in the David Matthews composition school, with a mission of sharing the gift of music. You have people that grow up in orchestras. They are classically trained and then you have guys like myself. We learned to play by ear. This program is unique because it brings two different worlds together that normally don't come together. I don't think I have ever heard of the word Viola. I was teaching everything to myself. When I got to this program, my whole world just opened up. ?????? Reporter: The ultimate goal, the teens work to compose a score performed by the Erie Phil harmonic. Watching them perform something that me and the other students created, it was life-changing. Reporter: It's just one of the many programs making an impact in the community here and the 2,700 ymca locations across the country, dedicated to educating youth beyond the classroom. Programs like this, this is run free of charge for the youth here. It's very important that we receive donations in order to keep these programs going and know that your dollars are really helping them to be all that they are meant to be. It's changed my life forever. Now I know exactly where I want to go. Thank you for seeing the vision where I didn't see the vision, teaching that to me at such a young age. You just didn't have to do it and you did.

