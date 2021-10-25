Koala wows caregivers by using a spoon to feed himself

Franklin surprised his carer at 1300Koalaz, a volunteer group that rescues and cares for koalas in South Australia, when he started using the spoon on his own to eat.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live