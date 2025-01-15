LA cat cafe offers free cuddle sessions for anyone impacted by fires

"Our 15-minute sessions are for anyone who wants to hang out with the kitties. We know that the fire has been very stressful," said Haley Collins, lead host at Crumbs & Whiskers.

January 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live