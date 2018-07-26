Latest viral debate: CVS hold-music annoying or soothing?

CVS has been using the same hold-song at every location for 18 years but people are now choosing whether they find it annoying or soothing.
2:16 | 07/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Latest viral debate: CVS hold-music annoying or soothing?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

