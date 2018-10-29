Transcript for Make your own DIY holiday cards with Cricut

Hey everybody it's flying from campus here I don't you I would love to make personal holiday gift cards. For all of the facts of today I can actually and it really cute super simple holiday card to make this project. Make sure you have cricket despite its app. I think and see. A bunch of really cute holiday project show up but there's a card right there so we're gonna but that. It's called the polo club card with envelope we aren't even try to do all of them answer all of destruction and the family directions that super super easy. And now we're gonna do is we're gonna get the we're gonna let's make it into my faith and it's gonna take us to our first. Wornick cut. The letter's no ho ho ho letters. Emery aircraft continued so today we're using our medium card stock. And then and an oppressive double edged aero. And loaded. Now we're gonna go ahead and get cutting act we've loaded tarmac. We're gonna press the blinking crickets. And now. Are cut done it was so easy and so quick. What we're gonna you is are gonna pat press are double let's. Air up. And one of my favorite pet planet taking mr. Oppenheim if you want to take your material and Kate down. And you're actually going to feel even half. From your material. And as you can see we have are perfectly cut pogo design write an arm. Now an amenity is an appeal that's off you just like that. Hot are perfectly cut Hud is fine and now ready to assemble now remember you're gonna have to cut these other pieces in the process that we actually done it worries. First we're gonna take. Our ace. As you can see how intricate cuts cuts here that we can lineup are ho ho ho design. So what we're gonna do as we're going by our earth layer on to our base of the card. My recommendation when you're working with Quigley is to not used to much. Now we're gonna put on our First Lady. When you're working on a plot surfaced that we recommend when you're working with cards. If you wanted to stressed ounce. Letter really drive for a few seconds. Now you can see we have an interesting for you there here now we're going to do the fun part we're gonna apple Clinton. It's gonna take our ho ho ho design. And we're gonna add. Our awkwardly on the back. And then we're gonna apply our second layer archives. And it we felt we have our very layered. Now we're gonna put on our fourth player. And repeat the same process. And now we have four layers of the car. And the very last step is we're gonna take. The green putter card stock that's cut out of the star. Repeat this process one more time with your awkwardly you. Turn your cart around its. Let it dry for a few minutes. And now we have are finished a local holiday card it was so easy to make. It only just take the used bats and you passed. And as you can see it. We have different cards in different colors you can use any color palette you live your perfect holiday card.

